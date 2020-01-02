Man denies attacking three people as well as Dundee policewoman

Hamish Wheelan, of Horsewater Wynd, continues to deny multiple assault claims.

He denies forcing entry into a property on Blackness Road on October 27 before behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Wheelan is accused of shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly pushing a woman during the incident.

Thereafter, it is alleged Wheelan repeatedly pushed and seized a second woman, his ex-partner, before pushing a man and trying to seize him.

The 20-year-old allegedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively at Blackness Court.

This was before he allegedly pushed PC Julie Donaldson on the body before striking PC Fiona Hall on the head.

Wheelan continued to plead not guilty when he appeared for an intermediate diet before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

He will stand trial in January.