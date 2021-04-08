New toilet facilities to be built at popular Fife tourist spot

New permanent toilet facilities are to be built at an historic Fife harbour site which is popular with tourists and holidaymakers.

The plans for a toilet block and drinking tap at the C-listed Pettycur Harbour close to Kinghorn have been approved by Fife Council and will be built within the existing pier car park.

The harbour, situated just a short walk from a number of caravan sites, is currently without any comfort facilities after a temporary toilet was removed.

Despite the new building being planned for within a conservation area, it drew no opposition from either Historic Environment Scotland or the council’s Built Heritage officers.

‘Proposals compatible with appearance of existing pier’

Planning officer Kristie Hung, said: “The design and scale of the toilet block would relate positively to the existing storage sheds which would retain the significant character and appearance of the pier, whilst not detracting from the immediate environment or the nearby street scene in general.

”The works involved will not affect any architectural features of historical significance and have not detrimentally affected the integrity of the overall fabric of the pier.

“It is considered that the proposal is compatible with the character, appearance and scale of the existing pier and surrounding environment in terms of design with no detrimental visual impact to the neighbouring properties or the setting of the listed structure within this area.”

Good news for the area

The ancient harbour is deemed of historic importance, having strong links to Leith going back centuries.

The original pier, built in 1625, was destroyed in a storm and parts of the present pier dates from 1760 having been rebuilt in 1793.

It was restored in 1983 and remains a key feature and attraction within the landscape.

News of the new facilities was welcomed by local Councillor, Ian Cameron, chairman of the Heartlands of Fife Tourism Association.

He said: “The approval is good news for the visitors to Pettycur and is another addition to the continuing efforts to improve facilities and invest in key tourist destinations right across the area.

“It’s a small but significant improvement that will be welcomed by all those, both local and from further afield, that visit the historic harbour.”