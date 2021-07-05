New Tayside police chief pledges to protect vulnerable as he takes charge

The new police chief in Tayside has set out his priorities as he takes over from retiring divisional commander Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd.

Police Scotland announced Chief Superintendent Phil Davison would take on his new role from Monday, July 5.

He will be responsible for all policing in Tayside division and its command areas of Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Ch Supt Davison will lead more than 1,000 officers in the division, taking responsibility for local policing priorities.

He joins the division from Police Scotland’s local policing programme, where he was national lead for co-ordinating and delivering process and cultural change.

He has 22 years of policing experience having previously worked in legacy Fife Constabulary.

Police Scotland said the top officer was also an experienced police public order and public safety commander and has led on numerous significant events across Scotland and the UK.

It comes ahead of the retirement of Ch Supt Andrew Todd who has served as an officer for over three decades.

Prior to the formation of Police Scotland, Ch Supt Todd held a variety of senior roles in Grampian and Tayside police forces.

Assistant Chief Constable for the North, John Hawkins, said: “Firstly I would like to thank Chief Superintendent Todd for his service over the past three decades during which he has held numerous senior roles in both Grampian and Tayside.

“Beyond supporting the delivery of local policing, his expertise extends to a number of specialist areas and he held the vital role of mountain rescue co-ordinator in Grampian for many years – an area of business I know he is extremely passionate about. I wish him a very happy retirement.

“I am also delighted to confirm the appointment of Chief Superintendent Davison as Divisional Commander for Tayside.

“He brings a wealth of diverse experience and knowledge to the Tayside region, and I know he shares in Police Scotland’s collective focus of protecting the people of Scotland while inspiring our officers and staff.

“The past year has been challenging for everyone and as we continue to navigate our way through this unprecedented time, maintaining public confidence in policing has never been so important.

“It is absolutely crucial that the right people are in place to ensure that local, community policing remains at the heart of what we do and I know Chief Superintendent Davison will serve Tayside’s communities extremely well.”

Priorities

Ch Supt Davison said: “I am extremely proud to have been appointed as the next Divisional Commander for Tayside and to have the opportunity to build upon the excellent work of Chief Superintendent Todd and the wider policing team.

“I hope and intend to further strengthen relationships with our partners, and look forward to working with, leading and supporting our officers and staff as we all continue to best serve, listen to and respond to the needs of our local communities.

“I recognise particularly the challenges of the past year in respect of the pandemic as well as the impact that crime can have in our local communities, and commit to doing all I can, working collectively, to support and protect the most vulnerable, reduce criminality and ultimately help keep people living in Tayside safe.”