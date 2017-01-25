New tattoo marks love of Dundee

A Dundee man has paid homage to his beloved city by getting a tattoo of the iconic Discovery.

Liam Bonar, from Broughty Ferry, got the inking on his left thigh at tattoo parlour Metalurgey on Dock Street.

Now based in Edinburgh, and having lived and travelled around the world, he wanted a constant reminder of the city he loves.

The 28-year-old creative strategist said: “It’s little things like this that link me back home. I also have a map of Dundee on my arm and I have plans to get a tattoo of Jocky Scott saying ‘Wha’s in cherge?’ It will be on my other thigh.

“I’m really pleased. The artist, Calum Stewart, is one of the best in Scotland.”

Calum said he didn’t consider it an odd request considering how much Dundonians love their city.

He said: “It took four hours so it wasn’t too bad.”