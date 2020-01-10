New targets for Dundee as Hearts’ Craig Wighton demands too high

Dundee have distanced themselves from a romantic return for former favourite Craig Wighton.

The Tele understands the Dark Blues have contacted Hearts with a view to bringing the 22-year-old back to the club two years after leaving.

However, the Jambos’ demands are too high.

That’s seen Dundee boss James McPake move on to new targets as he aims to strengthen his side this month.

Wighton has been training with the Hearts reserves after being told he is not part of new manager Daniel Stendel’s plans.

The forward has made just three appearances this season for the Tynecastle club, playing only once for Stendel.

He has featured 22 times for the Jambos, including a Scottish Cup Final appearance, after joining for a fee believed to be in the region of £100,000 in August 2018.

In his time at Dens Park, Wighton played 94 times and scored eight goals after bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues have been joined by Premiership St Johnstone in the race to snap up Inverness Caley Thistle defender Shaun Rooney on a pre-contract.

Dens boss James said this week he was hoping to have a couple of deals done for the summer shortly with Rooney a target.

The powerful right-back has impressed in his time in the Highlands after joining from Queen of the South 18 months ago.

He is one of a number of Caley players out of contract this summer and expected to move on.