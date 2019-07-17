New support group set up in Dundee for those with type 1 diabetes

A new Dundee support group is aiming to help families who have been impacted by diabetes.

The Tayside Diabetes UK Family Group has been set up by parents whose children have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and is hoping to grow its network of support.

Helen Meldrum, one of those who helped set up the group, believes more has to be done to help families deal with the “life-changing” condition.

She said: “My son has type 1 diabetes. There used to be a similar group called Tay Kids which helped support families but that is no longer going, so we wanted to fill that gap.

“This group is open to anyone who would like to come along and get involved.”

For Maureen McKay, who acts as treasurer, the cause is also close to her heart.

She said: “My daughter Amy was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in April last year.

“It’s a relatively recent diagnosis so we are still getting used to it.

“When it first happened we didn’t really know what to do or who to turn to.”

Maureen believes that meeting others in the same boat can be a big help for all the family – and she insists daughter Amy has benefited greatly from going along to meet like-minded individuals.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She added: “We want kids who have this condition to realise it’s nothing to be ashamed about.”

Volunteer Fiona Stewart, who has type 1 diabetes herself, praised the benefits of being part of a support group.

Fiona has lived with the condition for 19 years and thinks giving younger people the opportunity to learn about what they’re living with is invaluable.

She said: “I was diagnosed in 2000 when I was 12 years old. Growing up I did not know anyone who had diabetes. But when I was younger going to support groups was not something I wanted to do.

“I did not want to stand out from my friends in any way. Helping out with this shows how good it can be to meet others who have type 1 diabetes.

“It shows the kids who have this condition that they can do anything.”

The group will host a family barbecue next month to encourage more people to get involved.

Maureen said: “The barbecue will be free for all to attend. It will be held at Crombie Country Park on August 17.

“We want to get as many people to come along to this event as we can. We have a marquee booked for it as well so whatever the weather it shouldn’t be a problem.

“We could even organise transport for those who might struggle to get there.”

For more information about the group, and for details on the barbecue email taysidefamily diabetesgroup@gmail.com.