A new bereavement group has been formed to support people struggling to cope with the death of a loved one.

Say Something Dundee is a new partnership project between Funeral Link, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) and Dundee University.

The group aims to make conversations around death, dying, loss and care easier through campaigns, workshops and discussions.

It has been created in the wake of the pandemic, which has meant that numbers allowed to attend funerals have been severely restricted, making it impossible for many people to pay their last respects.

The project’s first main activity took place online for National Grief Awareness Week, at the start of the month.

Linda Sterry, service manager at Funeral Link said “This year has been so awful for so many of us and we hope that by partnering with DVVA, Dundee University and others, we can come together as a more compassionate community to help those who have been bereaved know that they are not alone, that support is available and that their loved ones are not forgotten.

“Our city has some amazing, inspirational, supportive groups and individuals at its heart and we urge those who may benefit from support to reach out to us.’

The group has been supported by the Truacanta Project was set up to support Scottish communities to improve local experiences of death, bereavement and grief, and Dundee was one of five locations selected to be part of the project for two years.

Caroline Gibb, from the project, said: “Say Something Dundee has shown a real desire to listen to their community and develop activity based on what local people want and need.

“I’m delighted that – despite what 2020 has thrown at them – they are finding creative ways to drive this activity forward, and feel privileged to be a part of it.

“This kind of work has never been more needed and I have no doubt that Say Something Dundee will have a positive impact on local experiences of bereavement and grief.”

In the new year, the project plans to continue maximising local resources to help people feel supported and aware of services they can use.

It also hopes to run – in partnership with Making Recovery Real – an online story-sharing course and conversation cafe, where participants can discuss the topics of grief, death and dying.

For more information contact Linda at linda@dfss.org.uk