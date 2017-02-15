The Post Office is set to open a newly modernised “main” post office in Dundee’s Brantwood Avenue.

The service will be launched on Wednesday March 15 at 1pm.

The branch itself will open from 9am-5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop hours, which are 5.15am-6pm, Monday to Friday, and 6am-7pm on Saturday, as well as 6am-1pm on Sunday.

The opening hours will increase by more than 37 hours a week.

Post Office area manager Damian Mulholland said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme.”