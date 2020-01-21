New study shows V&A Dundee pumped £75 million into Scottish economy in its first year

A new study into the economic impact of V&A Dundee has revealed it has exceeded expected figures – and pumped £75 million into Scotland in its first year.

Almost a third of that figure has boosted the local economy too, with Dundee benefiting from £21m thanks to the Kengo Kuma-designed museum.

The findings have smashed projections, which predicted a £10m impact for Dundee and £23m for Scotland as a whole.

The study was carried out by Ekosgen and Reference Economic Consultants, commissioned by V&A Dundee, to find out the impact the museum had in the city and across the country.

The huge figures stem from the visitor numbers at the museum, which has seen 833,015 people pass through the doors – 333,015 more than first predicted for the same time span.

The study found that, of those visiting the V&A, 31% (258,000) were staying away from home for at least one night which saw restaurants, pubs and cafes all benefit.

And 69% of visitors said they would not have visited other businesses in Dundee had it not been for the V&A.

Visitors are also said to have spent £32m with other Dundee businesses in a year.

The study also found that the museum supported the equivalent of 696 jobs in Dundee and 2,143 across Scotland. An estimated additional 370 jobs have been created in Dundee by the museum opening.

And it doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon, with 79% of visitors saying they would return.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “This new research shows very powerfully how V&A Dundee has had wide economic benefits, within our own city and across the whole country.

“It demonstrates the value of investing in world-class cultural centres like V&A Dundee to boost tourism and create jobs, as well as the essential contribution the museum is making as a cultural institution promoting design creativity.

“V&A Dundee has a hugely exciting programme ahead, including our major exhibitions Mary Quant and Night Fever opening later this year, which will continue to draw visitors to the museum, to Dundee and to Scotland.”