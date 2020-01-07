New study reveals that Dundee is the best place in Scotland for passing your driving test

Want to pass your test and be on the roads as soon as possible?

Well your best bet is sit it in Dundee at 9am on a Monday.

New figures have revealed the City of Discovery is Scotland’s test pass capital, with a whopping 59% of tests ending in success.

The report puts Dundee above Edinburgh and Glasgow, with Aberdeen coming in a fairly distant second place with a 55% pass rate.

According to the data, which comes from Confused.com, the ideal time to take your test is between 9am and 10am, as it gives drivers the chance to avoid rush hour in both the morning and at lunchtime.

Mondays were also confirmed to be the best day to take the assessment, with 47.5% of learners getting a pass. August was shown to have the highest pass rate of any month, at 47.21%, with April and January very close behind.

Driving instructor Jason Beveridge, 28, from Drive with Jason, wasn’t surprised. He said: “I’d agree with these figures honestly.

“Monday morning and Saturday morning are probably your best bet for a pass. If you see the traffic then compared to a Friday it makes sense.

“It may attract more business to Dundee, especially for instructors.

“People could see our high pass rate and come through from St Andrews and Arbroath or Perth to take their test here.

The teacher also believes that Dundee’s instructors and examiners are to thank for the high pass rate. He said: “It’s down to the instructors and examiners honestly. Our instructors here are all very high quality, and are kept that way through the tests we have to do.

“In Dundee we’re very lucky to have a good test centre, and the examiners we have now are fair. They look at your driving as a whole and assess you as an overall driver. They’re very understanding.”

The figures come from a study by Confused.com, which used figures from the DVSA and a survey of 2,000 drivers to work out the best times and places for a pass.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “Learning to drive can be really expensive. Tests can cost up to £75, and that’s not including the hundreds of pounds people spend on lessons

“Taking a driving test, be it for the first or fifth time, is always a daunting experience. And knowing what you can do to increase your chance of a pass can be quite overwhelming and confusing.

“For many years there’s been rumours floating around that certain times of days are better than others. And that is true. And we’ve compiled all the data into our driving test calculator to help you pick the right day, or time, for you.”