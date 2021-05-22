New study reveals most spoiled dogs in areas across Scotland

Pampered Papillons are Dundee’s most spoiled dog breed according to a new study of the nation’s most popular pooches.

And in Perth, pet owners are going crazy with their cash over the Australian Labradoodle.

But did you know Shih Tzus are the best breed for home workers?

Many households across Courier country have bought puppies and dogs during lockdown.

New data from Yappy.com reveals the most spoiled breeds who have been lavished with toys to treats.

Although Papillion and Australian Labradoodle top the local lists, Cockapoos are the most pampered pet overall in Scotland with Springer Spaniels and Pugs in second and third place.

Yappy.com studied over 300 popular breeds and over 5000 individual pet profiles to identify the most opulent pups from every area of the UK.

But for those households still thinking of buying a dog it’s been revealed Shih Tzus are the best bread for home workers.

A new study by Small Business Prices has found the top ten dog breeds most suitable for remote workers.

The study analysed 30 of the most popular dog breeds and how suitable their traits are for a remote working environment, how much they cost to buy or adopt as well as how their popularity has changed during the pandemic.

It was found:

Shih Tzus are the ultimate dogs for a remote working environment, is a highly adaptive breed to flat living with low energy levels that won’t get you distracted during the working day.

Doberman Pinschers are the least likely to bark through your video calls with the lowest tendency to bark score.

As restrictions ease and many are faced with the prospect of changing work routines animal charity PDSA, which runs the Dundee Pet Hospital, has said taking steps now could help pets in the weeks and months to come.

PDSA vet Anna Ewers Clark said: “Dogs are social animals and some of them can become extremely anxious and distressed when they’re away from their owner or left alone – this is called separation anxiety.

“Over time it can become a serious behavioural issue; some of the signs could include excessive barking and whining, destructive behaviour, attempts to escape, pacing and going to the toilet in the house.”

Getting out and about

If you’re a dog owner who wants to take their fur babies out and about this weekend, local beauty spots have been ranked amongst the top in Scotland.

Local beaches, attractions, restaurants and more are among the top dog-friendly places in Scotland, according to the world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor.