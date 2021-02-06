New Starbucks set for Valentine’s Day opening in Dundee

Up to 17 new jobs will be created following the opening of Dundee’s latest drive-thru coffee shop.

A new Starbucks is due to open on Afton Way, just off the Kingsway beside Morrisons, on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Manager Steve Lough said the branch was being opened by Sean and Stephanie Geddes, of East Lothian-based Starbucks franchisee Burton and Speke.

The pair also run the city’s other two Starbucks drive-thrus on Bloomhill Road, by the Peter Vardy car showroom, and Fulton Road, before the West Gourdie industrial estate.

Steve said: “This is very exciting and, all being well and no last minute hiccups, the new Starbucks will open on that day.

“There has been a real demand for drive-thru coffees during lockdown and the pandemic.

“This has been the flip side of the coin during this time and we have enjoyed a dramatic increase in business.

“The other two stores are on the other side of the city on Kingsway and beside Camperdown so this one will cater for a completely different market.

“The drive-thrus on the Kingsway get a lot of passing traffic and we don’t really have regular customers as they catch the traffic heading to and from the dual carriageway south.

“We expect this new one at Afton Way to be a little different. It is on the main road heading towards Aberdeen and we are in a visible location so hopefully we will catch that passing traffic.

“However, we think we will also get local residential customers and catch business from people who have been to Morrisons and then fancy a coffee on their way home.”

Steve said that the drive-thru would employ about 16 or 17 people.

© Supplied by steve lough

He said: “Staff are currently being trained at our two other Dundee coffee shops to be ready in time for the opening next weekend.”

“It’s exciting to be able to add a third Starbucks to Dundee but hopefully we’re not finished there yet.

“We would like to add others to the city in the future as we hopefully see demand grow.

“There are 28 Starbucks in Edinburgh and while we are not looking at that many in Dundee, we think there is room for a few more yet.”