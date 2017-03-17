The Scottish Professional Football League may be in line for a broadcasting revamp which would see BT Sport claim an exclusive deal – meaning the incentive for the two Dundee clubs to get a slice of the pie is huge.

The broadcaster will bid for exclusive rights for coverage of Scotland’s league football from season 2020/21 by topping the previous record deal of £31 million with Setanta in 2008, potentially wrangling competitors Sky out of the market in the process.

For Dundee and Dundee United, that means they need to make sure they are part of the party – for the Dark Blues, that means staying in the division for the next four years, and for the Tangerines, getting back to the big time before then.

If the SPFL are to go it alone with BT, and Sky are to be edged out of proceedings, then clubs can expect a better deal than they enjoy currently.

The prize pot for Scotland’s top four leagues currently sits at around £21m – a seismic 94% of which stems from broadcast deals.

That figure will rise to £23.6m entering the final season of the contract shared by BT and Sky in 2019/20.

Providing revenue outside of broadcast remains steady, Premiership clubs could command £26.4m of a total £32.1m available across the four divisions in 2020/2021.

Equating to a staggering 82% of the total pot, Scotland’s top-flight share would see each of the 12 clubs take home at least £1.4m.

The Premiership’s bottom club would pocket an extra £382,500, while the champions would rake in over £4.3m, a further £1.1m than they would under the existing deal.

A top-six finish, the perennial hope for the Dark Blues, would amount to a tasty £2m – a £500,000 increase.

Were United to remain in the Championship entering the 2020/21 season, or indeed if the Dark Blues were to succumb to the drop, they could also expect a pay-rise in the second tier.

Top spot and automatic promotion would see a £191,250 increase on the current deal with a £722,250 total, while all the play-off positions would command a rise of over £110,000.