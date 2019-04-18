New space for families who have lost a baby opens at Fife hospital

A new space for families who have lost a baby has opened its doors at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The bereavement suite will provide a private place where parents can spend time with their child and receive care and support to help them come to terms with their loss.

Stillbirth charity Fife Sands has been at the forefront of the plans and has helped to raise thousands of pounds towards the project.

The suite has been developed in consultation with people who have experienced stillbirths. They have offered advice on how to make the room as comfortable as possible.

Staff from NHS Fife and representatives from Fife Sands attended the official opening.

Fife Sands chairwoman Janine Norris said she hoped the room would offer parents a sanctuary where they can try to come to terms with their grief.

“Fife Sands is delighted and proud to finally have the refurbishment finished,” she said. “We couldn’t have managed it without the wonderful families who have given so much of their precious time to volunteer with Sands, to raise funds and use their own devastating losses to make things that little bit easier for other parents going through the worst moments of their lives.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the families and staff who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”