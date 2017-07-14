Dundee United were set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet yesterday.

And he could go straight into the team for tomorrow’s Betfred Cup group opener against Raith Rovers.

The 24-year-old former Port Vale and Falkirk stopper has been training with the Tangerines for the past couple of weeks and impressed as a trialist against Montrose and Blackpool.

Those displays prompted signing talks and they should be successfully concluded before the day is out.

And while Cammy Bell remains No 1, a niggling injury he’s been carrying means Mehmet could see him handed a competitive debut this weekend.

Fellow new signing Jordie Briels is also set for the starting line-up against Raith.

As expected, late yesterday saw the 25-year-old Dutchman sign a one-year deal at Tannadice.

And having had a good look at the former Fortuna Sittard midfielder while he’s also been on trial, boss Ray McKinnon knows he is ready to start.

“Jordie has worked hard and his fitness is good. He’ll add to our strength in the middle of the park,” said Ray.

“I’ve been looking for players who’ll improve the squad and he definitely comes into that category.”

Briels, who played close on 150 games in his five years at Fortuna, has declared himself ready to go and believes his robust style will be suited to the Scottish game.

“I have enjoyed training with the team and the style of the football is something I like and also suits my game,” he said.

While it won’t be before Saturday, strikers also remain on the manager’s shopping list.

He feels the squad remains short in that department in terms of depth but has stressed he still has options about how to set up his attack.

“James Keatings can play right up top on his own and we can also move Paul McMullan or Billy King in from the wide positions if we decided to go with a front two.

“We’ve got Partick N’Koyi as well and he’ll be involved against Raith, but he is still working on his fitness because he’s a bit behind and I don’t see him being used from the start.

“He’ll probably come on for half-an-hour at the most.”

“Overall, I am happy with the quality we’ve brought in so far but we do need more depth and I’m working hard to address that.”