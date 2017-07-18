Ray McKinnon will have a look at his second new tomorrow night when Dundee United head for Buckie Thistle in the Betfred Cup.

But the Tangerines boss is still insisting Cammy Bell remains his first-choice goalie.

After handing Deniz Mehmet the jersey for Saturday’s opening Group C win over Raith Rovers, this time out Southampton kid Harry Lewis will get the nod.

He was signed up on a season-loan from Southampton on Friday, 24 hours after Mehmet penned a one-year deal.

With Kilmarnock showing an interest in Bell, that’s led to speculation the club captain would be on his way but Ray is still stressing the 30-year-old remains his No 1.

“There’s been absolutely no contact (from Killie) and I’m absolutely delighted,” he said.

“Once we get Cammy back fit and raring to go we will have great competition among the goalkeepers.

“We didn’t have that last year and Cammy had to play a lot through injury. That takes its toll on the body.

“I felt if we got injuries we need more options. We have that with the two we’ve signed and, if Cammy does get an injury, we have people who can come in.”

That said, if Killie do firm up their interest with an approach for Bell and he wants to go, it’s unlikely United will stand in his way.

Looking back on Saturday’s win, the gaffer was pleased with the way his team grew into the game.

“It was a good start, a deserved win,” he added.

“I was pleased because there is still a bit to go in terms of sharpness.

“I felt as the game went on we looked more comfortable and we got the goal, settled down and started passing it a lot more and looked confident.”

Meanwhile, United are keeping an eye on developments regarding former full-back Andy Robertson.

He’s expected to complete an £8 million switch from Hull City to Liverpool this week.

That would land United in the region of £500,000 from the deal when he left them for Hull in 2014.

Ray, though, admits most of any windfall is likely to go on bills rather than his signing budget.

“I would like to think I’d get a tiny bit but it may have to go somewhere in.

“If there’s money coming in it’s still a good thing for the club.”