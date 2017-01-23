A Broughty Ferry councillor has arranged for new signs to be put up on a narrow footpath, following continued issues with cyclists using it.

Derek Scott said: “I have been approached a few times by residents about the narrowness of the short path on The Esplanade, from Mill Street car park to Broughty Castle.

“There is no railing on the beach side and in the past, due to the narrowness, there have been some near misses between cyclists and pedestrians.

“Some cyclists are using it rather than using the Green Circular or the road around Castle Green.

“It’s great to see so many cyclists and walkers out and about in the area but it is clear that this path isn’t suitable as a shared route.”

Mr Scott reported a recent near miss and the council has agreed to put up new warning signs to make it clear that cyclists are not allowed.

They should be in place by the end of the month.