New shop at Dundee railway station will sell alcohol after licensing board grant permission

Travellers at Dundee railway station will be able to buy alcohol for the first time when a new shop opens.

The city’s licensing board agreed to grant Green’s of Dundee permission to sell booze in the proposed store, despite contravening its own overprovision policy, more than a year after the station opened.

Harris Aslam, managing director of Green’s firm Eros Retail, said: “We regard the railway station as the gateway to Dundee, and Green’s will create an exceptional image for those coming to the city.

“We are delighted the food store is now starting to come to fruition and look forward to working closely with Dundee City Council to invest in the exciting Waterfront project.”

Store bosses had warned councillors that refusing the bid to sell alcohol would spell the end for their plans.

The proposals were also threatened with derailment when board convener Stewart Hunter said he was minded to turn them down.

However, a motion put forward in support of the plans by council leader John Alexander and seconded by Ferry councillor Philip Scott won out.

Dr Emma Fletcher, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside, objected to the plans on behalf of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership.

She argued the risk of alcohol-related harm was “directly related” to availability, and this would be exacerbated by the addition of another off-sales venture in Dundee.

However, Janet Hood – representing Eros – said the shop would have local economic benefits.

She said: “It intends to employ 35 staff to open the shop from 6am until midnight and workers will be paid at the type of rates recommended by the council.

“I’m sure that will be welcomed in Dundee.”

Green’s now says it is looking forward to signing a deal on the unit with the council in the near future.

The new store will sell food and coffee, a range of Co-op products and local produce.