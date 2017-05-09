A busy Dundee road is facing four months of disruption as gas works take place.

SGN has announced that sections of Strathmartine Road will be closed in two phases from May 15 for 16 weeks for the renewal of gas mains.

The stretch from Park Road to Camperdown Road will be affected by the works.

Business owner Agnes Leonard, of Croppers Hairdressers in Strathmartine Road, said the closure would have an impact on her business.

She said: “I wasn’t aware that the works were going to be taking place.

“This will have a big impact on everyone in the area. It is basically going to be a nightmare.

“Things are hard enough as it is for business owners in this day and age.

“The area has been picking up a bit lately and going in a positive direction. There have been new businesses opening which have been doing a lot for the area.

“It would have been good if we had been informed that the works were to be taking place — maybe we could have made arrangements.”

A spokeswoman for SGN said: “This essential upgrade work involves replacing old, metal gas mains with new plastic pipe. The work forms part of an ongoing gas mains replacement programme developed with the Health and Safety Executive.

“We’ll be carrying out the work in two phases, both taking approximately eight weeks.

“For the first phase of work, a full road closure will be in place in Strathmartine Road between the junctions at Park Road and the Kingsway. A signed diversion will in place for motorists.

“Once this phase of work is complete, we will then begin work further along Strathmartine Road, where a full road closure will be in place between the junctions with the Kingsway and Camperdown Road.

“A signed diversion will be in place for motorists.

“During this time, we will also be working in the Kingsway between the junctions with Clive Road and Bank Avenue.

“For everyone’s safety some parking restrictions may be in place during the work.

“The new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.

“When the work is complete, Dundee residents will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”