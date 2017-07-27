New service to tackle loneliness in Dundee

The British Red Cross is launching a brand new service to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Dundee.

The charity is responding after finding that the Dundee area is one of the 39 places in the UK where help is most needed.

The Dundee Community Connector service is one of 49 new schemes being introduced across the UK through the British Red Cross’ national partnership with the Co-op.

The Red Cross is calling on local residents to support their community by giving a couple of hours a week to the new service, which over the next 18 months will provide vital support for about 400 adults of all ages who have no one to turn to.

One person who knows how damaging loneliness can be is 52-year-old Katie Price, from Broughty Ferry.

Katie, a former court solicitor and director of Women’s Aid in Dundee, said: “It’s a lovely feeling knowing that you’re doing something positive for someone and helping them get their identity and self-confidence back.”

Anyone wanting more information about volunteering should contact the British Red Cross at ConnectDundee@redcross.org.uk or telephone 01463 796 620.