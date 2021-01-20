New Sainsbury’s food hall to open at Dobbies Garden Centre in Monifieth

A new Sainsbury’s food hall will open up at Dobbies in Monifieth this week.

The new-look store will officially open at the popular garden centre in Ethiebeaton Park tomorrow.

It means shoppers will be able to pick up a range of food and grocery products from the supermarket giant Sainsbury’s while they are at Dobbies.

This comes after Dobbies and Sainsbury’s signed an exclusive partnership deal last year, with the first Sainsbury’s food hall opening up in Edinburgh back in July.

Over 3,000 products from Sainsbury’s will be available, including a range of fresh, chilled and frozen products and other household essentials and toiletries.

Currently, the Monifieth Dobbies Garden Centre is closed because of the coronavirus lockdown, but bosses are expecting to reopen the shop’s food hall and pet department on Thursday.

Once reopened, the garden centre will be open daily from 9am until 5pm in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive of Dobbies, said: “It is fantastic to see our new look food hall open with a diverse range of Sainsbury’s products now available for customers.

“This new food and grocery offer provides convenience and a wide product selection for our customers.

“A big thank you to everyone who has worked hard to bring this partnership to fruition.

“We hope customers enjoy our new look food hall.”

To mark the opening of the new Sainsbury’s food hall, Dobbies will offer five customers the chance to win their food hall shopping at the Monifieth store.

Five shoppers will be selected at random by staff at the till points between Friday January 22 and Thursday January 28.