New safety measures for refuse workers during coronavirus lockdown

Moves to improve social distancing amongst refuse workers in Perthshire have been welcomed.

Until recently, Perth and Kinross Council’s policy was to allow three workers in each bin lorry during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, following talks with Unite Scotland, the council has now moved to a new approach, which will see a maximum of just two operatives in each lorry, with a third refuse worker following behind in a separate vehicle.

This comes after Unite received “numerous” complaints from refuse workers, who are based at Friarton depot in Perth, saying their health and safety was being put at risk.

Susan Robertson, Unite’s regional industrial officer, said: “Unite fully appreciates that Perth and Kinross Council wants to continue to provide their excellent waste collection service to the public.

“However, this can’t come by putting in jeopardy the health and safety of the bin operatives which was happening.

“We are pleased that following productive talks we have now been able to find an amicable solution, which puts the safety of the workers first, while providing this essential service.”

Meanwhile a spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The council is constantly reviewing its working practices, to ensure they remain in line with government and industry guidance, and continues to safeguard its employees at all times.

“In this regard, the council’s refuse teams have been provided with personal protective equipment, including gloves and hand wipes, and hand washing facilities are available within the refuse vehicles.

“Face masks have also been made available for employees who request them.

“Other measures such as additional signage, guidance and regular vehicle cleaning have also been introduced.

“In addition, the council has remained in regular dialogue with its workforce, other local authorities and other agencies, including trade unions to reassure staff that its practices maintain in line wiht the guidance and are safe.

“Whilst the council is confident that its working practices continue to protect its refuse crews, and there has been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the refuse service, the council has taken the decision to take a further precautionary measure to reduce the number of employees in a cab to two, with a second loader being transported in a second support vehicle.

“The council will continue to review its working practices and will consider further changes, should national, local or industry guidance change.”