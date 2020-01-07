New safe space for vulnerable youngsters in Dundee

Dundee’s youth mental health charity, Feeling Strong, has opened its new community hub in Stobswell.

It aims to deliver a number of services for the young people of the city and the hub is also designed to be a one-stop-shop for those who have mental health challenges.

Among the services available to youngsters are an area to chill out and escape the pressures of day-to-day life, plus the chance to learn about services for more help and referrals to other organisations.

There are also opportunities, depending on the young person’s specific needs, such as counselling, support with employability plus education and access to other mental health activities available in Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The hub is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6pm.

Peer support is also on hand from staff or volunteers and all in a safe space to talk about mental health, recovery and self-care.

The hub’s facilities and events assistant, Nicole Don, said: “It is a safe space for young people to come to chill out, play some games and meet new people.

“It’s important to create a space that feels safe where vulnerable young people can access the support they need.”

The Feeling Strong Community Hub is based at 161 Albert Street and all information is available on Social Media and feelingstrong.co.uk. Feeling Strong is a Dundee-based Mental Health Charity.