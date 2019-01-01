New rules blamed as more cars in Dundee fail MOT tests

The number of cars in Dundee failing an MOT is on the rise, according to new figures.

More vehicles have failed tests since stringent new measures were brought into force this year.

Figures released to the Tele through a freedom of information request show that more than 30% of cars failed MOTs between May and November this year, with 20,175 failures from 66,751 tests.

This is compared with the same period last year where there were 63,442 tests with 18,816 failures recorded, which is just over 29%.

A raft of new changes was brought in by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency on May 20 in a bid to improve driver safety, reduce air pollution and make the test harder for diesel cars to pass.

George Scullion, managing director of Scottish Blue Autocare on Douglas Road, believes many motorists are unaware of what the new measures mean.

He said: “There’s been a massive increase in the amount of cars failing because of emissions. A lot of people don’t realise how much of an impact that has.

“Every type of car is affected, it doesn’t matter how old it is.

“The emissions level is so hard to meet so people should start getting their car serviced more.

“In the past they used to just turn up for their MOT and think it would get through just on the mechanical level but it’s much more than that.

“My advice would just be to be more prepared before your car gets tested.”

The data also revealed which makes of car are the most likely to pass or fail their MOT in Dundee.

Ford’s 2015 Fiesta model performed the best between May and November this year with 38 failures out of 299 tests.

This was followed by the 2015 Volkswagen Polo which recorded 43 failures out of the same number of tests.

The worst-performing vehicle was the 2005 Ford Transit van with 50 of the 92 tests having failed.