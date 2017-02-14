A new restaurant and whisky bar overlooking Dundee’s historic Howff cemetery is being planned.

The proposal, put forward by Brunton Design of Carnoustie on behalf of West One Residential Ltd, includes a glass box seating area attached to the side of the listed building looking directly into the graveyard.

The Bank Street restaurant would have the capacity for around 70 people, private dining and a whisky bar.

An upper seating area will be created on the north side of the building projecting out over the Howff.

The Howff, which first opened in 1564, is classed as an A listed building by Historic Environment Scotland.

It consists of 1,750 stones, and is generally considered to be one of the most important collections of tombstones in Scotland. The last burial took place in 1857.

In November, Dundee City Council agreed to award funding of just over £8,000 to help conserve the Howff.