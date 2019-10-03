New Rep show ‘A-Z of Dundee’ opens tonight, telling alternative story of city’s history

Dundee Rep actors have been working hard in rehearsals ahead of a new show which opens tonight.

Touted as “anarchic and fast-paced”, the A-Z of Dundee is an alternative take on the history of the city.

A section of the production focuses on the role of pioneering women.

Another highlights weird and wonderful events that one could struggle to imagine happening anywhere else.

It was conceived and written by John and Gerry Kielty with the Dundee Rep Ensemble and directed by Ewan Donald.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Ewan highlighted there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

He said: “The focus is on all the good bits of Dundee. We’ve tried to focus on some of the lesser-known stories of the city.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased via the Dundee Rep website.

Alternatively, you can call 01382 223530 for more information.

The play will run until Saturday October 12.