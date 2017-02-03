Abertay Space Agency has welcomed some new recruits aboard in its mission to send Oor Wullie into space.

The ambitious university students have revealed that local charity Advocating Together is now a part of the record-breaking attempt to launch a balloon into orbit.

The students intend to send a model of Oor Wullie into space with the balloon, and later plan to sell it off for charity.

The Abertay students formed the group last year and have set their sights on taking 360-degree photos from the edge of space.

Lift-off for the record-breaking attempt has been earmarked for the summer, with a number of test flights still to be undertaken.

The agency has now joined forces with West End-based charity Advocating Together, which works with people who have learning disabilities or autistic spectrum disorder.

Agency president Adam Rapley, 22, an ethical hacking student, said the group would be holding an open day later this month to discuss the mission with the new crew members.

He said: “As a society, we were keen to try to get local organisations involved with the project. We approached the charity which was keen to come on board.

“Our society is running an open day on February 28 and we have a whole host of activities planned.

“Part of the open day will be a discussion of the record-breaking attempt with the new recruits.”

Abertay Space Agency will be presenting the Oor Wullie figurine to members of Advocating Together as part of the open day.

The figurine — which will be roughly 20cm high — will be designed by the students.

They are keen to keep Advocating Together involved throughout every stage of the project.

Adam added: “They are looking forward to playing a real part in this exciting mission.

“We’ll be working with them throughout the project to give them the best experience of science we can. Our community development work is important to us in every mission we undertake.”

Karen McAuley, an advocacy capacity builder at Advocating Together, said: “We had a lot of positive feedback regarding the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail and I know people are delighted to be a part of the space mission.”