New Rangers loan signing Josh McPake will bring ‘scary pace’ to Dundee, says gaffer

Dundee boss James McPake says namesake Josh will bring “scary pace” to the Dark Blues.

The 17-year-old is highly rated at parent club Rangers but Steven Gerrard is keen for the youngster to get first-team experience.

And Dundee are the ones to benefit, for the next six months anyway.

Josh McPake signed a loan deal at Dens until January on Tuesday.

His new gaffer said: “He will bring real pace that not many people have got. I think on the other side Declan MacDaid has got that pace as well, where you go wow!

“We haven’t had that at this club for a wee while – a scary pace. He has that and a lot of talent to go with that. He is also hard-working and I have seen a lot of him and had a lot of reviews on him as well.

“I spoke to people at Rangers and they love him and Josh will bring a lot to our squad. I am looking forward to getting the chance to work with him.

“He trained well on Tuesday morning and will go into the squad for the weekend.”

© PA

The gaffer said he’s kept a keen eye on the youngster for a few years now because of the name.

The manager added: “The amount of times I’ve been asked if he’s my son – no, surely not, he’s 17!

“[I’ve also been asked] if he’s a nephew, brother – but he’s no relation.

“It is an unusual name and he is from the same area but we are definitely not related. I have watched him and known about him for a while through my time in youth football.

“It was strange seeing his strip printed with another McPake in at the club. We needed to beef up the squad and he was another important addition.”