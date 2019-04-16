New push to reopen Dundee post office which closed after Halloween fire

Residents in Barnhill continue to be left without a post office as a postmaster is yet to be found.

There has been some interest from local retailers who are currently going through the Post Office’s service recruitment process.

The post office has been closed since it was hit by a fire on Halloween last year. The office was apart of the MS News store on Nursery Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Barnhill Post Office.

“We have had some interest from local retailers, who are currently progressing through our recruitment process so we are unable to comment further at the moment.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to maintaining vital Post Office services for the local community.”

A post office is available on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.