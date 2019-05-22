New punishment for Dundee man banned from shouting in his own flat

A man previously banned from shouting in his own flat has been ordered to perform unpaid work.
Gerrard Kelly previously admitted shouting and banging on a door in his Tweed Crescent home on January 27.
Solicitor Anika Jethwa previously revealed that the incident was sparked by Kelly’s ongoing mental health difficulties.
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael had imposed a bail condition on the 41-year-old preventing him from shouting in his property.
After returning to the dock for sentencing, he ordered Kelly to perform 80 hours of unpaid work.