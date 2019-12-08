New publication traces fascinating history of HMS Unicorn

A new guidebook to HMS Unicorn is set to be released next week.

At 195 years old, the HMS Unicorn is one of the oldest warships still afloat in the world and has also been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Now a new guidebook, written, designed and illustrated by HMS Unicorn volunteers, will be tracing the ship’s journey from Chatham Dockyards in 1824 to the men and women stationed here during the Second World War.

The book also highlights the unique design and construction of the ship such as her distinctive elliptical stern.

Billy Rough, HMS Unicorn’s operations manager, said: “We have such a talented crew of volunteers on board and they have created a really beautiful guide for our irreplaceable ship.

“Thanks are especially due to The RJ Larg Family Charitable Trust which funded the publication.”

Unicorn volunteer Justin Dempster, who co-authored the guide, added: “Writing this new guide was a great experience.

“It’s lovely to see it in print and I hope everyone else can now enjoy a deeper appreciation of this unique ship and her history.”

Over the years, HMS Unicorn has been visited by the likes of King George VI and Gracie Fields and now local people have the chance to follow in their footsteps.

As part of the launch of the guidebook on December 13, Justin will be delivering a guided tour of HMS Unicorn at 2pm.

Copies of the guidebook will be available for sale on the day and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

The ship will also hold its annual Christmas fair on Saturday from 11am and on Tuesday people can join its carol concert from 7pm.