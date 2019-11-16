New proposals for Hilltown Indoor Market include 10-pin bowling, kids’ play gym and indoor golf

Plans for the replacement for the Hilltown Indoor Market have been submitted to Dundee City Council after images were first teased in September.

Local architects Brunton Design have submitted the plans for Hilltown Leisure Park, detailing how it will sit amongst older buildings in the surrounding area.

They have been submitted on behalf of property development firm Sigma Property, based in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The plans show the park will be finished in metal sheeting, with some parts of the building coated with a graffiti-resistant layer.

Just short of 250 parking spaces will be available on the site, accessed from Main Street and running alongside Isla Street.

It is expected to feature 10-pin bowling, a kids’ play gym, indoor golf and amusements.

New renders of the proposed park also confirm it will be branded Hilltown Park – branding missing from images that were first teased on social media by Brunton Design in September.

However, they were pulled after the Tele uncovered the intentions behind the plans.

Brunton had said online: “We have been appointed to design a leisure park in Dundee.

“The site has an existing facility on it that will make way for this exciting new 5,000 square metre version.

“It is a significant financial investment in the city.”

Site owner John Gibson has said the location is “ideal” for a new development of this kind.

The Hilltown Market and adjacent Fit4Less gym were destroyed by a fire on September 12 last year.

© DC Thomson

More than 60 firefighters and nine appliances were deployed from across Dundee and further afield to tackle the fire, which took hold and brought down walls shortly after 6pm that night.

The market had been due to reopen just weeks before the fire following an 18-month closure.

It was eventually demolished in March, having been deemed unsalvageable.