New project will provide meals for Dundee people whether they can pay or not

A Dundee community kitchen has launched a new meals project.

Soul Kitchen, based at the Signpost Centre, on Lothian Crescent, offers meals to everyone in the community whether they can pay for them or not.

They have launched their community meals project, where people can come along and buy a meal and donate one to someone who might not be able to pay for it themselves.

It operates in the same way as their community cuppys, where whenever someone orders a drink they get a stamp on their loyalty card, and for every five cups they get an extra one and a community cup is also put aside for anyone who comes in.

Soul Garden is open on Monday from 11am-1pm and from 11.30am-1.30pm on Thursdays.

The charity has also started a fundraising scheme on PayPal to help boost their coffers.

To donate, go to the link on the group’s Facebook page.