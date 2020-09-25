New project launched to help young people in Perth from becoming homeless

A new project in Perth is aiming to stop young people from becoming homeless by giving them a chance to start life on the right foot.

Rock Trust’s future builders project will offer a group of young people education and training as well as access to an affordable tenancy to keep them from ending up in the streets.

This 16-week project is the first of its kind in Scotland, and will see the group tasked with refurbishing the flats they will eventually be living in, and given training to help develop their maths, literacy, and jobseeking skills.

Madeline Cross, fundraising communications manager at Rock Trust, said: “It is more like a live-in work scheme because it works on both housing and employability.

“We are helping young people who have been homeless to move on by supporting them to refurbish flats from the council and look at their own career aspirations.

“These young people have already been identified as being of immediate risk of becoming homeless – sadly in many cases they are leaving the care system.

“We want them to make a success of living independently by helping them with their core skills like maths and literacy, health and safety, and first aid, all things relevant to living alone for the first time and getting them ready for employment.”

The trust has been given three properties by Perth and Kinross Council which are all currently unliveable, and the group of young people will need to work hard to get them into a habitable state before they can move in.

Madeline continued: “They will also get to look at what specific career they want to do by helping them find an apprenticeship or a training course – one of our young people is interested in construction, for example.

“The hope is by the end of this they are fully in education, training or employment.

“It is not enough to just put someone in a house and leave them to it.”

One of the youngsters who is 19 and involved in the scheme said: “Future builders will help me learn things that I need for independent living and this will help me be more confident in the future.

“It will give me skills I didn’t have before and can take forward in life.”