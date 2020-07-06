New project hopes to encourage more people to get on their bikes in Stobswell

A new campaign to encourage cycling has got underway in Stobswell – and those behind the plans are hopeful of having more people on their bikes than ever.

Community groups and local leaders are seeking government funding to set up a new bike hub in the area, which would be used for the repair and maintenance as well as providing safe storage facilities.

The centre would be located at DISC and an area has already been earmarked for the project.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short has been working on the plans with Morgan Academy and Hillcrest Housing.

She said: “We have been looking to create a bid to get Scottish Government funding to build a bike hub and centre at DISC.

“This would provide storage for bikes but also create a hub for the maintenance and rebuilding of bikes.

“We have already taken possession of 15 bikes from Police Scotland lost and found and Hillcrest have similarly made bikes available.

“We are also working with Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action to get additional volunteers to help with the project’s more practical bike fixing challenges.”

The idea behind the plans is to give local school children, among others, somewhere safe to keep their bikes during the day.

Ms Short added: “We also hope to be able to provide bikes to people in the community who would benefit from one but can’t afford to go our and buy their own.”

Meanwhile, Ms Short has also been working with Stobswell Forum and the City Centre and Harbour Community Council to put together a bid for eBikes for the Maryfield Community Policing Team.

Lynne said: “This ties in with the Active Nation and Low Emission ambitions of the Scottish Government.

“The community policing team cover a fairly big area so if they had ebikes to use it would hopefully make life more straightforward for them.

“It might also make the police more easily accessible to the public if they are seeing them on their bikes and can call out to them when necessary.”