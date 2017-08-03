A new Post Office is coming to Glamis Road in Dundee and is due to open in a few weeks time.

David Forsyth, network operations manager with the Post Office, said: I’m pleased to announce that as part of an exciting programme of modernisation and investment across the Post Office network, we are opening a new branch at Spar Stores, 114-116 Glamis Road, Dundee, September 4.

“The service will be one of our new-style local branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

“Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

“The new service will offer long opening hours, with the Post Office opening hours mirroring the retail business.”

He said that customers would be able to carry out a range of transactions at the new branch including buying stamps, sending letters and parcels, ordering travel money and buying travel insurance, and personal and business banking — including making cash withdrawals and balance enquiries using a card.

Councillor Michael Marra said that he was delighted at the news.

He said: “This is a good news story for the area and it’s great to hear the Post Office is investing in and modernising this facility.”