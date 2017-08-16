New Post Office in Dundee to open on Sundays

A new Post Office local service is to open in Dundee.

The new service at Spar Glamis Road, which will launch at 1pm on Monday September 4, will be provided at a low-screened, open plan style Post Office service point, integrated into the retail counter.

Customers will be able to access a range of Post Office services seven days a week during the store’s opening hours from 7am-9.30pm.

Other services include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, sending funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

David Forsyth, Post Office network operations manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to residents.

“We are confident this new vibrant local Post Office at the heart of the community will meet customer needs.”