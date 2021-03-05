New pop-up Covid-19 testing centre opens to serve Levenmouth community

A new pop-up community testing site for people without Covid-19 symptoms opened in Levenmouth on Friday.

Community testing sites, including the latest one at the Savoy Centre in Methil, provide testing for members of the public who have no symptoms associated with coronavirus but who could be infectious and spreading the virus to others unknowingly.

The centres also provide confidential support to assist anyone who tests positive and needs to self-isolate, with access to different financial support alongside practical measures, such as food packages.

The Savoy Centre is the fourth pop-up community testing site to open in Fife – with other sites are currently open at the Maxwell Centre, Cowdenbeath, and the Glebe Centre and Chapel Neighbourhood Centre in Kirkcaldy.

All centres are open for around two to three weeks before changing location and it has already been agreed to close the testing site at the Maxwell Centre on March 14.

Future locations for community testing in Fife are currently being reviewed based on testing need.

Josie Murray, NHS Fife Consultant in public health and health protection clinical lead, said: “This is a very agile and flexible programme which is targeted to areas which would benefit most from having access to testing for short periods of time.

“The location of centres is determined by the latest data we have, with a number of factors influencing this including a higher than expected number of cases, low testing uptake in the area, and communities which may be more vulnerable.

“We are all aware that if we have a fever, continuous cough, or loss or change in smell or taste we should get a Covid-19 test, however, getting tested when we don’t have symptoms may not seem like such an obvious thing to do.

“However, we know that one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms. You can be infectious and unknowingly passing it to others.

“By getting tested at a local community testing site, you can find out if you are positive even when you don’t have symptoms and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus.”

Testing at community testing sites is available to anyone without Covid-19 symptoms who lives locally.

Members of the public will be able to access testing on a drop-in basis without the need for an appointment.

The Savoy Centre will initially open from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Revised opening times will also be in place for other community testing sites as follows:

Maxwell Centre, Cowdenbeath: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Glebe Centre, Kirkcaldy: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Chapel Neighbourhood Centre, Kirkcaldy: Monday to Friday 12pm to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council head of protective services, said: “This kind of mass community testing provides invaluable information to the NHS and the Scottish Government and can help them when they are making decisions on lockdown restrictions.

“Of course, anyone who tests positive will be asked to self-isolate, and we know that can be really difficult for some people – physically, mentally but, more often than not, financially.

“We don’t want these things to be a barrier to people getting tested.

“We have staff on site who can speak to you in confidence and help point you to the right support if you need it.

“So please come along and get tested.”

People should only attend community testing sites if they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms.