New pontoon required at Port of Montrose – with contract awarded to Moray firm

A 30-metre pontoon is required at the Port of Montrose due to the number of Seagreen wind farm vessels.

The port was awarded the contract for the base for the wind farm, which is under construction 17 miles off the Angus coast.

A Moray firm has won the contract to install the new pontoon.

Montrose Port Authority has awarded the work to Inland & Coastal Marina Systems UK Ltd, based in Lossiemouth.

It will allow crew vessels access to the new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for Seagreen.

Captain Tom Hutchison, chief executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “It is great to have the final piece of the proverbial puzzle in place for the Seagreen O&M base at Montrose Port.

“This investment will allow crew to easily board transfer vessels for sailings out to the wind farm which will soon be a regular sight when it is operational in the next year or so.

“We were delighted to be able to award the contract to another company based in the north-east of Scotland.

“Looking at Inland & Coastal’s catalogue of previous work, I’m sure this new addition to the port will be a great piece of engineering, designed and built to last.”

The move follows the completion of a new 50-metre communications mast earlier this month.

The base is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

‘Significant milestone’ for Seagreen

Seagreen senior project manager Sid Anverali said: “This is a significant milestone, not only for our Operations & Maintenance base at Montrose Port but also for Seagreen and the whole project team.

“Through our supply chain, we’re pleased to again be supporting jobs in Scotland with a base in North East Scotland.”

The pontoon will be located close to the O&M base on the Port’s south quay and is expected to handle crew transfers to and from the wind farm once it is operational.

Calum MacDougall, from Inland & Coastal Marina Systems, said: “The offshore wind industry is a very young and exciting sector to be working in at present.

“The high-quality berthing pontoon facility to ensure safe access to vessels long into the future.”

The wind farm will provide enough electricity for 1.6 million homes. That is around two thirds of all households in Scotland.

It will also see the creation of a £1.8m community benefit fund to create a legacy for Angus.