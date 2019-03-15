New policy will save Dundee businesses hundreds of thousands of pounds, says Shona Robison

Businesses across Dundee are likely to save hundreds of thousands of pounds thanks to a new policy to protect small firms, it has been claimed.

MSP for Dundee City East, Shona Robison, said small businesses in the area will also benefit from a host of targeted rates relief measures worth more than £750 million.

She said: “It’s great news that businesses across Dundee will save £700,000 thanks to the latest measures to protect small businesses.

“Despite the economic uncertainty of Brexit, the Scottish Government has delivered a package of new initiatives that deliver for Scotland’s economy while safeguarding the future for small businesses.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to support Dundee through the Tay Cities Region Deal, and £735,000 is on its way to Dundee as part of the new Town Centre Fund.

“This policy is just one of many that ensures Dundee is a great place to do business and invest.”

Announced by SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay in his 2019-20 budget, businesses across Scotland will continue to benefit from the Small Business Bonus.