Serious violent crime is on the rise in Dundee.

Figures just published show that serious violent crime increased by more than 12% over an eight-month period last year.

Last week, figures released by Police Scotland showed common assaults, breach of the peace, plus drunkenness and other disorders have all dropped in recent months.

The statistics showed that between April 1 and December 31 last year there were 1,577 common assaults — a drop of 8% from the previous year’s 1,717.

But the Dundee City Local Policing Area Performance Results report — which will be presented to the council’s Community Safety and Public Protection Committee on Monday — reveals there was an increase of 12.3% in crimes of violence on the same period the previous year.

Police Scotland’s official definition of a ‘non-sexual crime of violence’ for statistics purposes includes homicide, attempted murder, serious assault, and robbery – but does not cover common assault.

During the eight months, serious assaults rose to 107 from 97, an increase of 10.3%, and robberies were up from 37 to 42, an increase of 13.5%. Murders in the city during the period numbered four, a 300% increase on the one murder in the city during the same period in 2015.

Meanwhile, the detection rate for some crimes fell. Serious assaults detected during the eight months fell by 9.6% from a 91.8% detection rate in 2015 to 82.2% in 2016.

The report, presented by Chief Superintended Paul Anderson, also revealed the overall number of violent crimes in each area of the city, including common assaults.

During the period, there were 178 violent crimes recorded in the Strathmartine ward, 72 in Broughty Ferry and 183 in the West End. In Coldside, 276 violent crimes were recorded, in the East End 156 and in Lochee 255.

Maryfield — which includes the city centre — saw the highest number of violent crimes recorded, at 444. During the period, there were 33 serious assaults reported.

Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson, Divisional Commander for Tayside Division, said in his report that reducing violent crime and keeping communities safe from harm is a key priority. He said: “We continue to deploy our officers into key locations to prevent, deter and detect crimes of violence.”

Alan Ross, convener of the public protection and safety committee, said he recognised that the number of violent crimes in the city had increased. He said: “This is partly encouraging because it shows that people are no longer worried about coming forward and reporting crimes of this nature.

“Previously, people might have been reluctant to report these crimes but now they are confident that if they are reported to the police they are likely to get a successful outcome. As a result of this there could be crimes included in these statistics that are actually historical but people are just coming forward with their complaints now.”

Maryfield’s Labour councillor Georgia Cruickshank said the overall figures for violent crime in the city were “alarming”.

“Obviously, the figures for Maryfield are high because part of the ward includes the city centre area with all its pubs and clubs.

“However, the figures are alarming. It is particularly worrying that there is talk of reducing police numbers. Surely if crime is increasing, police numbers should also be increasing to deal with it?”

Ken Lynn, who is SNP councillor for the Maryfield ward, said the figures were disappointing.

Mr Lynn added: “The latest figures are disappointing but we are continuing to work in partnership with police to address these latest statistics.

“The police regularly report back to us and we will be asking questions of them on Monday night about the latest figures relating to violent crime.”