The Dundee Rep ensemble has started rehearsing its next production, August: Osage Country.

The play, written by Tracy Wells, is a bittersweet comedy set in Oklahoma.

In it, alcoholic patriarch Beverly Weston mysteriously goes missing and the estranged members of the Weston family — ravaged by addiction, illness and deceit — reluctantly return home.

Troubled past relationships, lies and family secrets are spilled under the relentless Oklahoma sun of Osage County, bringing tensions to boiling point.

August: Osage Country is the winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play and went on to be a major film with an all-star cast including Meryl Streep and Ewan McGregor.

This new production will be created with the Rep’s resident ensemble, directed by Andrew Panton as his first production as artistic director and will run from August 29 to September 16.