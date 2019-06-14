New plaques unveiled on Dundee Law replaced after more than 25 years

New plaques have been unveiled on Dundee Law showing what you can see from the landmark.

The signs are part of the Dundee Law heritage Project. The previous signs had been in place for at the viewpoint for more than 25 years and had become worn and difficult to read.

The new plaques include the latest information and the panoramas have been updated.

Tayside House has been removed and the V&A and Riverside Nature Park are prominent. The Law viewpoint information details the wildlife visitors can see, as well as a sign marking the location of the Law Tunnel.

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Kevin Cordell, commented: “This is a great way to help locals and visitors alike understand what they can see from the top of the Law.

“The city has been through many so changes and, as we welcome more people to the city, it is important we explain what Dundee is now.”