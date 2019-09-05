New plans submitted to build 71 houses at former Dundee whisky bottling plant

Fresh plans have been submitted for a major residential development at a former Dundee whisky bottling plant.

Persimmon Homes proposes to build 71 houses, with associated infrastructure, on the former Stewart’s Cream of the Barley bottling plant on the Kingsway.

The developer has been trying to develop the land for housing for several years.

The latest application comes after councillors agreed to lift a restriction on the site, which ended a previous attempt to build 84 homes on the land.

City planning chiefs had recommended the last plan for refusal because the area had been earmarked for industrial use due to its proximity to the Port of Dundee.

However, after the planning application was rejected at committee, a Scottish Government report recommended that the restriction on Stewart House should be lifted.

A developer statement said: “Planning permission is being sought for the erection of 71 dwelling houses including access, infrastructure, drainage, sustainable urban drainage systems, landscaping and open space on land at former Stewart House, Kingsway East, Dundee.”

It added: “This site is brownfield in status and its redevelopment for housing will improve the tenure mix in an area where the existing choice in the supply of private market homes is limited.

“The proposal will make a positive contribution to the regeneration objectives of the area.

“It’s relevant that the proposal does not impact on the existing healthy supply of affordable housing, but contributes positively to the housing tenure mix in the area, providing much needed private family housing on a brownfield site.

“The site is capable of delivering a range of housing in a sustainable location, in close proximity to services, jobs and community facilities and contribute to the area’s regeneration objectives.”