New plans lodged for former Dundee orphanage, which could become flats

An 18th Century mansion, used as an orphanage after the Second World War, could be set for a grand restoration under plans put to city planning chiefs.

Architecture firm Gauldie, Wright and Partners (GWP) has submitted detailed proposals to Dundee City Council outlining its vision for the House of Gray in Invergowrie.

Under the plans, the estate would be redeveloped to include four new houses – justified as a means of covering restoration costs – with the mansion converted into seven units.

A statement included with the application, which is likely to be decided upon before the end of July, suggests the works will be a “sensitive renovation” which will restore the home to “its former glory”.

It adds: “The House of Gray has been vacant for some considerable time, the last known use of the property being as an orphanage post war and then much later as a store for soft fruit.

“The House of Gray is an important building in the history of Dundee and it is of national importance, as recognised by its A-listed status.”

GWP’s plans are the first to surface for some time following several failed attempts to restore the dilapidated complex over the last 30 years.

The House of Gray was built by the 10th Lord Gray in 1714. It was sold to Dundee mill owner James Ogilvie in 1918, who lived in it until his death in 1936.

According to the buildings at risk register the house was sold in the 1970s and plans to restore it were drawn up but never enacted.

A £2 million plan to build a hotel in the 1990s also came to nothing.

In recent years the home’s basement windows have been bricked to deter vandals and its roof has been ransacked for lead.

GWP submitted the application on behalf of the estate’s owner, Mr B Moss. He was unavailable for comment.