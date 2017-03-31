The company behind a controversial £6 million proposal to transform a 19th Century mansion into flats says it has “taken on board the concerns of the community”.

Chamberlain Bell Developments, which initially withdrew its plan to redevelop Anton House in Broughty Ferry, has resubmitted its bid.

The proposal was previously greeted with objections from some members of the community amid concerns over privacy and the number of flats.

Bosses at the firm said the new plan would — if approved — see 19 flats and three houses built at the rear of the property.

The previous plan was for a residential complex of 29 apartments.

Alan Bell, technical director at Chamberlain Bell Developments, said the firm respected the objections from the local community.

He said: “There were obviously a few objections, the main one was that there were too many flats proposed.

“We believe we now have a better mix of properties to appeal to a number of buyers including period properties, penthouse flats and family houses.

“There were concerns from the local community which we have taken on board. Our amended plans have been made in order to satisfy those objections.”

Mr Bell said it was hoped work will begin in July, provided the proposal is given the green light.

Anton House had previously been used by Capability Scotland as a day-care centre for adults with disabilities.

He added: “The majority of the original house will remain and be refurbished, with demolition work being carried out to a small out house building and timber frames located in the grounds.

“Once we have planning permission in place, we will hopefully be able to start work in July. Investment has been secured for the site in the region of £6 million.”

The new application was submitted by Fouin + Bell Architects Ltd on behalf of Tranos UK & Chamberlain Bell Developments Ltd yesterday.

John Watson, planning secretary for Broughty Ferry Community Council, said it was “imperative” that early work takes place on the site.

He said: “The community council was in support of the previous application and believed it would have benefited the area in due course.

“It’s good news that the developer has taken notice of local concerns regarding the site. This application has been a long-standing issue.

“It’s imperative that early work takes place on the site — the building at Anton House is a large premises. It’s important the site is maintained before it is subject to deterioration.”