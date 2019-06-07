New plans for Dundee Michelin site are welcomed by trade union

Plans to create an innovation centre on the site of Michelin’s Dundee factory have been welcomed by the Unite trade union.

A new company, Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc Ltd, has now been set up to create the centre, which will focus on sustainable mobility and low-carbon energy.

The French company announced last year that it is to cease tyre manufacturing in Dundee next year.

An action group was set up to find a sustainable future for the plant.

Marc Jackson, Unite convener at Michelin, said: “Unite fought to retain a significant presence by Michelin in Dundee, and to ensure the site had a future outside tyre making.

“The innovation centre has now taken a major step forward and Unite looks forward to playing our part in bringing the plans to fruition for the benefit of the city.”