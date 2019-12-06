New plans could see area in Dundee’s West End regenerated

A plan to regenerate a West End industrial area could see derelict buildings brought back into use and pedestrian links improved – while attracting more business.

The Blackness Business Place Plan is to go before members of the council’s city development committee on Monday and it is hoped the area can soon consist of “compatible and complementary uses that create a successful place to invest, work, live and visit.”

The plan details a bid to encourage developers to invest in the regeneration of existing listed buildings and new-build developments.

The business plan states: “Through these changes the city council aims to make Blackness a more welcoming, safe, vibrant and active place, while supporting investment, business development, employment and tourism.”

Proposals include vehicle service centres, artisan brewers and distillers, artist spaces, cultural and creative hubs, light industry and manufacturing, work space and housing, office space and shared work spaces.

A report to go before councillors from Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development and Robin Presswood, director of city development states: “The area of land which relates to the proposed Blackness Business Place Plan has a long history of generating economic development and employment for the city.

“To address the area’s challenges and to fulfil the established priorities, various ideas and development scenarios were tested by officers, culminating in a series of key proposals which underpin the framework.”

The report also envisages that, as well as helping to establish a new vision for Blackness, it can help to provide “greater opportunity, certainty and economic viability for land owners, developers and businesses to invest in the area, particularly through the introduction of residential uses.”

The report adds: “In turn, this creates more employment opportunities, helps to meet the

city’s working space needs and boosts economic development for the city.

“Importantly, the increased and diversified land-use opportunities will help to develop vacant land and buildings; assist in the regeneration of valuable listed and heritage buildings; improve the quality, safety and attractiveness of the streets; improve public perception; enhance existing businesses; and support the surrounding urban area and the city’s offer.”