New plans could bring London-style ‘Boris Bikes’ to Dundee

Plans for an electric bike scheme could see Dundee welcome its own version of London’s famous “Boris Bikes” – 10 years on from their launch in the UK capital.

Dundee City Council and Ride On Scotland are looking to create an electric bike share across the city to encourage more cycling in the area.

Should the initial application be approved, those behind the project hope that up to 20 bike docking stations would be built across the city with 250 on offer for people to borrow in exchange for a small fee.

Since the popular “Boris bikes”, officially known as Santander Cycles, were set up in London a decade ago, they have been used almost 100 million times with celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Russell Brand being spotted on them.

The planning application that has been submitted is for an initial docking station with 20 electric bikes on Euclid Street in the city centre, but it is hoped further contraptions could be built outside the train station, Ninewells Hospital as well as both Dundee and Abertay Universities.

Steve Pyer, who is working on the project and has previously worked on similar bike share schemes in London and Paris, thinks it’s ideal for an up and coming city like Dundee.

He said: “We plan to eventually get 250 electric bikes and about 20 docking stations across the city, including two in Broughty Ferry and one at Ninewells Hospital.

“People can hire them to commute from the train station too because we are planning similar projects in that area too.

“We also think there will be a lot of people looking to use them to go to the universities and the hospitals, so those who live and work in the city can take advantage of this to get elsewhere in Dundee without having to drive or take public transport.

“Similar schemes in Glasgow have been really, really successful and I think Dundee will be the same, especially after with the waterfront development and new cycle paths being created.

“We hope they can be of a similar ilk to the ‘Boris Bikes’ scheme in London.”

The proposals have been welcomed by Dundee Cycle Forum, who have said it is “ideal” for the city.

Donald Baddon, from the forum, said: “This would be fantastic and Dundee could lead the way for casual cycling in Scotland.

“It is a really good idea because if it is windy or you want to get up to the Hilltown you can go up on an electric bike in your normal clothes and not be sweating.

“You can get to work on one without needing a shower afterwards while still getting 80% of the health benefits of a normal bike.

“The Boris bikes in London work well on the flat, but in Dundee the electric bikes will be popular for getting up the hills – the only thing that will stop it is if it’s too expensive.

“I hope it really takes off and Dundee Cycle Forum will definitely be supporting it.”

Mr Baddon said he would like to see those who get free bus passes offered subsidies to use these electric bikes to encourage an attractive alternative to public transport.

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council will now consider the proposals.