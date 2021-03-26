New pipe tune to ring out in Legion Scotland Dundee centenary Beating Retreat

Pipers across the world are being invited to compose a new piece of music which will be premiered globally in a poignant Dundee remembrance event.

The new tune will be played by mass pipes and drums in a City Square Beating Retreat to be held in September.

It will be a highlight of the prestigious event marking the centenary of Legion Scotland.

While some plans to mark 100 years of the national institution are being adjusted due to the pandemic, it is expected hundreds of pipers will participate in the September 3 ceremony.

Piper to the Sovereign

Competition judges, including the Queen’s Piper, say they are hopeful of being faced with a daunting task in selecting the winning competition.

Legion Scotland chief executive, Dr Claire Armstrong said: “Over the past year we have held a number of very successful virtual commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE and VJ Days, and the annual remembrance period last November.

“But we are excited to be finally looking ahead to coming together in person once again.

“We are delighted to have an esteemed judging panel comprised of the Senior Pipe Major for the British Army, WO1 Peter Macgregor, together with Piper to the Sovereign, Pipe Major Richard Grisdale and Willie Armstrong, a Royal Navy veteran and founding member of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

“The interest we have had from the veterans and civilian piping community to take part in the Beating Retreat has been huge and we’re hopeful of a large number of compositions being submitted to us.”

Willie Armstrong said: “As a veteran myself, it is an honour and privilege to be asked to judge the centenary competition.

“After months of isolation is it exciting to think piping can be at the forefront of bringing people together again.

“The opportunity to have your own composition performed as part of the RBLS100 Beating Retreat is a unique prize and I’m sure it will be a difficult task for us to pick a winner.”

Pipers are being asked to compose a piece in 4/4 time, consisting of two parts in March time, to mark Legion Scotland’s centenary.

Entries should be submitted via a video or audio recording together with a written manuscript of the composition to events@legionscotland.org.uk

The competition closes on May 14, with the winner announced on June 4.

Beating Retreat

Beating Retreat is an iconic type of military parade which dates back to the 1690s. Originally the beating of the drum was used to order troops to break off fighting and withdraw to the safety of camp as darkness fell.

Later, it signalled the closing of the camp gates at the end of the day and called troops back to base for the night.

The modern Beating Retreat is ceremonial and a very popular element of events such as the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and HM The Queen’s official birthday celebrations.

Legion Scotland was established in 1921 in the aftermath of the First World War to provide support and comradeship to those who served, and their families.

Today it boasts a 20,000-strong membership with branches and clubs in towns and cities across the country.